Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) Price Target Raised to $27.00 at Smith Barney Citigroup

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Smith Barney Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.47% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on AQUA. Raymond James increased their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.45.

Get Evoqua Water Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AQUA opened at $25.36 on Wednesday. Evoqua Water Technologies has a 52-week low of $7.09 and a 52-week high of $28.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.12 and its 200 day moving average is $20.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

In related news, CFO Benedict J. Stas sold 151,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $3,344,293.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 195,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,310,421.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Ronald C. Keating sold 399,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $8,823,431.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 471,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,407,549.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 753,588 shares of company stock valued at $16,752,592 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $88,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors own 66.26% of the company’s stock.

About Evoqua Water Technologies

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides a range of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

Featured Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.