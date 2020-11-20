Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) Price Target Raised to $27.00 at Smith Barney Citigroup

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Smith Barney Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.47% from the company’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on AQUA. Raymond James increased their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.45.
Shares of NYSE:AQUA opened at $25.36 on Wednesday. Evoqua Water Technologies has a 52-week low of $7.09 and a 52-week high of $28.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.12 and its 200 day moving average is $20.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $88,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors own 66.26% of the company’s stock.
About Evoqua Water Technologies
Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides a range of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.
Featured Story: What does a market perform rating mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.