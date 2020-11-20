Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Receives $9.71 Average PT from Analysts

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.71.

EOLS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Evolus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Evolus from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Evolus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EOLS. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Evolus during the 2nd quarter worth about $161,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Evolus by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 229,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 95,502 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Evolus during the 2nd quarter worth about $373,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Evolus by 20.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 358,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 60,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Evolus during the third quarter worth about $151,000. 27.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EOLS opened at $3.41 on Tuesday. Evolus has a 52 week low of $2.85 and a 52 week high of $14.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.02. The firm has a market cap of $115.08 million, a P/E ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a quick ratio of 10.03, a current ratio of 10.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.06. Evolus had a negative return on equity of 121.11% and a negative net margin of 120.63%. Sell-side analysts expect that Evolus will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

