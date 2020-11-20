Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on EB. Truist reissued a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price (up from $12.00) on shares of Eventbrite in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Eventbrite in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eventbrite from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eventbrite has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.63.

Shares of NYSE:EB opened at $16.24 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Eventbrite has a 12-month low of $5.71 and a 12-month high of $22.90. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 2.51.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.22. Eventbrite had a negative net margin of 134.78% and a negative return on equity of 63.75%. The company had revenue of $21.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.49 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eventbrite will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eventbrite during the 3rd quarter valued at $434,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Eventbrite by 47.5% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 90,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 29,092 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Eventbrite in the third quarter worth $1,014,000. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in Eventbrite by 45.4% in the third quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 338,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,676,000 after purchasing an additional 105,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atalan Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in Eventbrite by 74.1% in the third quarter. Atalan Capital Partners LP now owns 2,375,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Eventbrite Company Profile

Eventbrite, Inc operates a ticketing and experience technology platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc in 2009.

