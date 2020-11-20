Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) Raised to B at TheStreet

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on EVBN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evans Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Evans Bancorp from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th.

Evans Bancorp stock opened at $26.63 on Wednesday. Evans Bancorp has a 1 year low of $20.50 and a 1 year high of $41.29.

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $21.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.21 million.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVBN. PL Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evans Bancorp by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 379,635 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,447,000 after acquiring an additional 44,400 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Evans Bancorp by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 116,733 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after buying an additional 25,442 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its stake in Evans Bancorp by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 51,248 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 13,679 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Evans Bancorp by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 272,979 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,075,000 after buying an additional 11,728 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in Evans Bancorp by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 86,240 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after buying an additional 7,034 shares during the period.

Evans Bancorp Company Profile

Evans Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities segments. The Banking Activities segment offers consumer and commercial banking services such as lending, deposits, annuities, and mutual funds.

