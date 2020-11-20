Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) Price Target Increased to $122.00 by Analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) had its target price hoisted by Smith Barney Citigroup from $112.00 to $122.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on EEFT. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine raised Euronet Worldwide from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Euronet Worldwide presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $123.73.

Euronet Worldwide stock opened at $127.74 on Monday. Euronet Worldwide has a one year low of $61.27 and a one year high of $167.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 241.02 and a beta of 1.29.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.59. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 1.33%. Sell-side analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Brown sold 27,710 shares of Euronet Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.66, for a total value of $3,371,198.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,253,441 shares in the company, valued at $152,493,632.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Rick Weller sold 48,771 shares of Euronet Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.22, for a total value of $5,912,020.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 141,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,106,687.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 159,010 shares of company stock worth $19,922,641. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 130.1% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

