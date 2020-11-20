Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) CEO Sells $3,262,299.92 in Stock

Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) CEO Michael J. Brown sold 25,982 shares of Euronet Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.56, for a total transaction of $3,262,299.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,253,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,382,051.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of EEFT opened at $127.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.77 and its 200 day moving average is $97.31. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.27 and a fifty-two week high of $167.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 241.02 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.59. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 12.31%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chiron Investment Management LLC increased its position in Euronet Worldwide by 18.3% in the third quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC now owns 140,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,834,000 after purchasing an additional 21,762 shares during the last quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC increased its position in Euronet Worldwide by 25.6% during the third quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 5,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the third quarter valued at $738,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in Euronet Worldwide by 3.9% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 122,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Euronet Worldwide by 2.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 86,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EEFT. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $112.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.73.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

