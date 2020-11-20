Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERRFY) Lowered to “Reduce” at AlphaValue

Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERRFY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at AlphaValue from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a report on Wednesday, October 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ERRFY opened at $25.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.07. Eurofins Scientific has a one year low of $11.55 and a one year high of $25.31.

Eurofins Scientific SE engages in the bio-analytical testing of food, environment, and pharmaceuticals products. It offers testing and laboratory services for agroscience, genomics, discovery pharmacology and for supporting clinical studies. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Benelux, France, Germany, North America, Nordic Region, UK and Ireland, and Other.

