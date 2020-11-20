Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ZION)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) – Wedbush increased their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note issued on Monday, November 16th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.90.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.13. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 6.79%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. DA Davidson lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $34.50 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.38.

Shares of ZION opened at $38.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.64. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12-month low of $23.58 and a 12-month high of $52.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 10th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is currently 31.41%.

In related news, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 6,491 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total transaction of $215,760.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,059,450.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Randy R. Stewart sold 2,148 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.48, for a total value of $84,803.04. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,596.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,429 shares of the bank’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii increased its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 9,054 shares of the bank’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 94.8% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

See Also: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.