Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Tivity Health, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TVTY)

Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Tivity Health in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst S. Halper now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.50 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.70. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.40. Tivity Health had a negative net margin of 40.68% and a positive return on equity of 36.30%.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on TVTY. Barrington Research raised their target price on Tivity Health from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.50 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tivity Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Tivity Health from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.89.

NASDAQ:TVTY opened at $15.98 on Wednesday. Tivity Health has a 12 month low of $1.92 and a 12 month high of $26.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.86 and its 200 day moving average is $13.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $776.95 million, a PE ratio of -1.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.33.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TVTY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tivity Health by 154.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Tivity Health by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 359.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,838 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Tivity Health in the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tivity Health by 32.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. 99.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tivity Health Company Profile

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage and Medicare supplement programs; Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; health plans through WholeHealth Living program; and health services, such as chiropractic care, acupuncture, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, and others.

