Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) CFO Sells $749,670.00 in Stock

Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $749.67, for a total transaction of $749,670.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,915,162.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $730.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $477.87 and a 52 week high of $839.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $780.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $739.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.39.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.45 by ($4.71). Equinix had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 4.62%. Equities research analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $2.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $10.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.65%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EQIX. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $821.00 to $876.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $730.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $782.00 to $818.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $760.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $804.68.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Equinix by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,281,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,923,250,000 after acquiring an additional 69,141 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Equinix by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,723,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,110,803,000 after acquiring an additional 140,406 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Equinix by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,787,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,364,427,000 after acquiring an additional 257,258 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in Equinix by 230.8% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,173,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $824,406,000 after acquiring an additional 818,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Equinix by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,017,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $773,462,000 after acquiring an additional 107,473 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

