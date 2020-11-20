Equillium (NYSE:EQ) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equillium (NYSE:EQ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Equillium, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It develops products for autoimmune and inflammatory disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of EQ001 which is in clinical-stage. Equillium, Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Equillium in a report on Monday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Equillium in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Equillium in a report on Monday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Equillium currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.25.

Shares of Equillium stock opened at $4.69 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.81. Equillium has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $27.05.

Equillium (NYSE:EQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.09.

In other news, insider Stephen Connelly sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.62, for a total value of $140,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,018,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,721,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQ. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Equillium in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Equillium in the third quarter worth $70,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equillium by 14.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 2,675 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Equillium by 11.9% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 42,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 4,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equillium in the 2nd quarter valued at $161,000.

Equillium Company Profile

Equillium, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops products for autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is itolizumab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; and Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of asthma and lupus nephritis.

