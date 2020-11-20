Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on EVA. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Enviva Partners from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Enviva Partners from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enviva Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.25.

Get Enviva Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EVA opened at $44.15 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.43. Enviva Partners has a 12 month low of $20.63 and a 12 month high of $45.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -232.37 and a beta of 1.06.

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.38). Enviva Partners had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 2.20%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enviva Partners will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Enviva Partners by 61.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 680 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enviva Partners by 6.0% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,207 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Enviva Partners by 2.1% in the second quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 22,325 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Enviva Partners by 8.8% in the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 8,700 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enviva Partners by 15.3% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 12,620 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter.

Enviva Partners Company Profile

Enviva Partners, LP produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in dedicated and co-fired power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators primarily in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. Enviva Partners GP, LLC operates as the general partner of the company.

Further Reading: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Enviva Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enviva Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.