Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) Lowered to C at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on EVA. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Enviva Partners from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Enviva Partners from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enviva Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.25.

NYSE EVA opened at $44.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -232.37 and a beta of 1.06. Enviva Partners has a 12 month low of $20.63 and a 12 month high of $45.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.32 and its 200 day moving average is $38.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.38). Enviva Partners had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 2.20%. On average, analysts forecast that Enviva Partners will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.02%. This is a boost from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Enviva Partners’s payout ratio is presently 516.67%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Enviva Partners by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 135,173 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,872,000 after buying an additional 3,324 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Enviva Partners by 7.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 331,058 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,847,000 after purchasing an additional 24,193 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Enviva Partners by 13.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 69,348 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 8,272 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Enviva Partners by 146.7% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 26,454 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 15,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Enviva Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,593,000.

Enviva Partners Company Profile

Enviva Partners, LP produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in dedicated and co-fired power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators primarily in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. Enviva Partners GP, LLC operates as the general partner of the company.

