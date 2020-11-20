Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

ENLV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of Enlivex Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enlivex Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of ENLV stock opened at $8.40 on Tuesday. Enlivex Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.59 and a 1-year high of $16.94. The company has a current ratio of 7.23, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $113.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.35 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.86.

Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Enlivex Therapeutics will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENLV. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Enlivex Therapeutics by 1,407,350.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 28,147 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Enlivex Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Enlivex Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

About Enlivex Therapeutics

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, engages in developing allogeneic drugs for immune system rebalancing. Its product candidate is Allocetra, an immunotherapy candidate for the prevention of complications post bone marrow transplantations; treatment of patients that do not respond to steroid treatment upon occurrence of graft vs host disease post bone marrow transplantations; and prevention of cytokine storms, organ damage, and multiple organ failure in sepsis patients.

