EnGold Mines Ltd. (EGM.V) (CVE:EGM) Stock Price Down 20%

EnGold Mines Ltd. (EGM.V) (CVE:EGM)’s stock price was down 20% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 377,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 297% from the average daily volume of 95,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.25, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.29 million and a PE ratio of -6.67.

EnGold Mines Ltd. (EGM.V) Company Profile (CVE:EGM)

EnGold Mines Ltd. explores and evaluates mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, molybdenum, and magnetite deposits. It owns a 100% interest in the Lac La Hache property covering an area of 25,750 hectares located in the Cariboo region of central British Columbia, Canada.

