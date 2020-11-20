ENGIE SA (ENGI.PA) (EPA:ENGI) Given a €13.90 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.90 ($16.35) price target on ENGIE SA (ENGI.PA) (EPA:ENGI) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group set a €15.00 ($17.65) target price on ENGIE SA (ENGI.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of ENGIE SA (ENGI.PA) in a research report on Monday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €16.00 ($18.82) target price on ENGIE SA (ENGI.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays set a €14.50 ($17.06) target price on ENGIE SA (ENGI.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €12.00 ($14.12) target price on ENGIE SA (ENGI.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €14.01 ($16.48).

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €11.51 and a 200-day moving average price of €11.17. ENGIE SA has a 12-month low of €12.16 ($14.31) and a 12-month high of €15.16 ($17.84).

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through USA & Canada, France Excluding Infrastructures, France Infrastructures, Rest of Europe, Latin America, Middle East, Asia, & Africa, and Others segments. It engages in the generation and sale of power through nuclear, thermal, solar, wind, biogas, and biomass resources; and seawater desalination activities, as well as offers engineering services in the areas of energy, hydraulics, and infrastructure.

