Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) (TSE:EDV) Given New C$51.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) (TSE:EDV) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.net reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on EDV. CSFB increased their target price on Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) from C$42.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) from C$45.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Pi Financial set a C$48.00 price target on Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) from C$56.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$49.30.

Get Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) alerts:

TSE:EDV opened at C$30.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.88. Endeavour Mining Co. has a 12-month low of C$15.68 and a 12-month high of C$39.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$33.23 and a 200 day moving average price of C$33.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion and a P/E ratio of -54.52.

Endeavour Mining Corporation operates as an intermediate gold producer in West Africa. Its flagship properties are the HoundÃ© mine located in Burkina Faso and the Ity CIL project located in CÃ´te d'Ivoire. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved and probable reserves of 7.9 million ounces, as well as measured and indicated resources of 15.1 million ounces of gold.

Further Reading: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.