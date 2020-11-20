Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Endava (NYSE:DAVA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Endava Plc provides information technology services. It offers software engineering, cloud transformation, test automation, technology consulting and other related services. The company serves finance, insurance and healthcare, retail and consumer goods, media and technology and communication industry. Endava Plc is based in London, United Kingdom. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on DAVA. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Endava from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Endava from $59.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. 140166 boosted their target price on shares of Endava from $58.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Endava in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Endava from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $66.13.

DAVA stock opened at $63.97 on Tuesday. Endava has a 52 week low of $27.21 and a 52 week high of $70.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 213.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.89.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. Endava had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $95.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Endava’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Endava will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Endava by 11.9% in the third quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,443,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,130,000 after acquiring an additional 153,744 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Endava by 82.3% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 8,867 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Endava by 808.2% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 59,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,786,000 after acquiring an additional 53,346 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Endava by 364.4% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 10,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Endava by 233.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 74,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,732,000 after acquiring an additional 52,469 shares in the last quarter.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and North America. It offers technology and digital advisory services for financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and consumer, business and support services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services in payments, financial services, asset and wealth management, insurance, telecommunications, and digital media areas; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

