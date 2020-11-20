Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) Upgraded to Hold by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Sidoti boosted their price objective on Encore Wire from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Encore Wire from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Encore Wire from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Get Encore Wire alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:WIRE opened at $52.50 on Tuesday. Encore Wire has a fifty-two week low of $38.01 and a fifty-two week high of $60.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 1.24.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.27. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 4.91%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Encore Wire will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.89%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Encore Wire by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,310,031 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $63,956,000 after acquiring an additional 162,341 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Encore Wire by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 654,347 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,476,000 after acquiring an additional 34,889 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Encore Wire by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 241,764 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,223,000 after acquiring an additional 3,304 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Encore Wire by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 183,480 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,517,000 after acquiring an additional 62,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Encore Wire by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 155,964 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,240,000 after acquiring an additional 23,492 shares in the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Encore Wire

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables that are metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

See Also: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Wire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Wire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.