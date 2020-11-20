Encavis AG (CAP.F) (ETR:CAP) Given a €13.50 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.50 ($15.88) price objective on Encavis AG (CAP.F) (ETR:CAP) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €15.00 ($17.65) price target on Encavis AG (CAP.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Encavis AG (CAP.F) in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Warburg Research set a €17.20 ($20.24) price target on Encavis AG (CAP.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €15.15 ($17.82).

Shares of Encavis AG (CAP.F) stock opened at €16.62 ($19.55) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 245.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €17.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €14.22. Encavis AG has a 1-year low of €6.76 ($7.95) and a 1-year high of €18.92 ($22.26). The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 114.08.

Encavis AG, an independent power producer, acquires and operates solar and onshore wind parks. It operates through PV Parks, Wind Parks, PV Service, and Asset Management segments. The company operates 187 solar parks and 82 wind parks with an installed capacity of approximately 2.4 gigawatt in Germany, Italy, France, Austria, Finland, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Denmark, the Netherlands, and Spain.

