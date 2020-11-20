Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) Given New $64.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on EMRAF. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Emera from an outperform rating to a hold rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Emera from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $61.67.

Emera stock opened at $41.86 on Monday. Emera has a 12-month low of $29.37 and a 12-month high of $46.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.57.

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company is also involved in gas transmission and utility energy services businesses; and the provision of energy marketing, trading, and other energy asset management services.

