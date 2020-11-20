Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO) (TSE:EMA) PT Set at C$63.00 by Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$63.00 price objective on Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO) (TSE:EMA) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.54 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.06 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.21 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO) from C$63.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. CSFB cut shares of Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$64.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$64.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO) from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO) from C$65.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$61.58.

Get Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO) alerts:

Shares of Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO) stock opened at C$54.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.01, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion and a PE ratio of 15.74. Emera Incorporated has a 52-week low of C$42.12 and a 52-week high of C$60.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$55.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$54.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.637 per share. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. This is a positive change from Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 30th. Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO)’s payout ratio is 69.50%.

Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO) Company Profile

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company is also involved in gas transmission and utility energy services businesses; and the provision of energy marketing, trading, and other energy asset management services.

Read More: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.