Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO) (TSE:EMA) Price Target Raised to C$64.00

Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO) (TSE:EMA) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a report published on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO) from C$65.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Monday. CSFB downgraded Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$64.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$64.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO) from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO) has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$61.58.

EMA stock opened at C$54.90 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$55.40 and its 200-day moving average is C$54.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.01. The company has a market cap of $13.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.74. Emera Incorporated has a twelve month low of C$42.12 and a twelve month high of C$60.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were paid a $0.637 dividend. This is an increase from Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.50%.

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company is also involved in gas transmission and utility energy services businesses; and the provision of energy marketing, trading, and other energy asset management services.

