Embracer Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THQQF) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Embracer Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THQQF) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Embracer Group AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They set a buy rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Embracer Group AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of THQQF stock opened at $20.93 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.77. Embracer Group AB has a 12 month low of $7.65 and a 12 month high of $20.93.

Embracer Group AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes PC and console games for the gaming market in Europe, the United States, Sweden, and internationally. The company's game catalogue consists of 190 owned franchises, such as Saints Row, Goat Simulator, Dead Island, Darksiders, Metro, MX vs ATV, Kingdoms of Amalur, TimeSplitters, Satisfactory, Wreckfest, Insurgency, World War Z, and others.

