Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Elbit Systems is a worldwide leader in Night Vision Goggles Head-Up Displays (“NVG-HUD”). They are a major supplier to the U.S Army and U.S. Marine Corps of Night Vision Head-Up Display systems for use in various types of helicopters. Elbit Systems Ltd. is engaged in a wide range of defense-related airborne, ground and command, control and communications programs throughout the world. Their focus is on the upgrading of existing military platforms and developing new technologies for defense applications. “
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Elbit Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Elbit Systems from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Elbit Systems from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $139.00.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESLT. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in Elbit Systems by 46.8% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 714,225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $86,533,000 after buying an additional 227,747 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Elbit Systems by 5.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,119,384 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $153,256,000 after acquiring an additional 61,436 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Elbit Systems by 92.5% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 69,898 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,409,000 after acquiring an additional 33,582 shares in the last quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Elbit Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,802,000. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Elbit Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,825,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.75% of the company’s stock.
Elbit Systems Company Profile
Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a range of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aero structures; unmanned aircraft systems and unmanned surface vessels; electro-optic and countermeasures systems; land vehicle systems; munitions; command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance and cyber systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and commercial cyber protection products.
