Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Elbit Systems is a worldwide leader in Night Vision Goggles Head-Up Displays (“NVG-HUD”). They are a major supplier to the U.S Army and U.S. Marine Corps of Night Vision Head-Up Display systems for use in various types of helicopters. Elbit Systems Ltd. is engaged in a wide range of defense-related airborne, ground and command, control and communications programs throughout the world. Their focus is on the upgrading of existing military platforms and developing new technologies for defense applications. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Elbit Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Elbit Systems from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Elbit Systems from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $139.00.

Elbit Systems stock opened at $116.12 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $118.42 and a 200 day moving average of $131.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 0.85. Elbit Systems has a 12-month low of $110.00 and a 12-month high of $167.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESLT. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in Elbit Systems by 46.8% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 714,225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $86,533,000 after buying an additional 227,747 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Elbit Systems by 5.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,119,384 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $153,256,000 after acquiring an additional 61,436 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Elbit Systems by 92.5% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 69,898 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,409,000 after acquiring an additional 33,582 shares in the last quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Elbit Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,802,000. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Elbit Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,825,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.75% of the company’s stock.

Elbit Systems Company Profile

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a range of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aero structures; unmanned aircraft systems and unmanned surface vessels; electro-optic and countermeasures systems; land vehicle systems; munitions; command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance and cyber systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and commercial cyber protection products.

