Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Research Coverage Started at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Elastic from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Elastic from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Elastic from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. ValuEngine cut Elastic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Elastic in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a neutral rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Elastic has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $127.00.

Shares of NYSE ESTC opened at $108.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of -60.13 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.43. Elastic has a fifty-two week low of $39.01 and a fifty-two week high of $127.90.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $128.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.94 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 25.60% and a negative net margin of 30.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven Schuurman sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.76, for a total value of $78,570,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 14,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.66, for a total value of $1,468,290.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,495,474.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 855,684 shares of company stock valued at $89,941,138 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ESTC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Elastic by 31.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,684,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125,648 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Elastic by 21.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,374,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,406,000 after acquiring an additional 783,292 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Elastic in the second quarter worth approximately $49,222,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elastic by 4.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,525,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,125,000 after acquiring an additional 353,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bloom Tree Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elastic by 124.2% in the third quarter. Bloom Tree Partners LLC now owns 572,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,733,000 after acquiring an additional 317,002 shares during the last quarter. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Elastic

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

