Einsteinium Tops One Day Trading Volume of $92,082.00 (EMC2)

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 20th. Einsteinium has a market cap of $11.42 million and $92,082.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Einsteinium has traded down 1.3% against the dollar. One Einsteinium coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0517 or 0.00000283 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $81.81 or 0.00448166 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00006947 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002914 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002593 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000324 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Einsteinium Profile

Einsteinium (CRYPTO:EMC2) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 220,833,698 coins. The official message board for Einsteinium is www.emc2.cafe . Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Einsteinium is www.emc2.foundation . The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Einsteinium

Einsteinium can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Einsteinium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Einsteinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

