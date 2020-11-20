Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) Downgraded to Neutral at BTIG Research

Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) was downgraded by investment analysts at BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Anlyst Ratings reports.

EIDX has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eidos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Eidos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Eidos Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Eidos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Eidos Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Eidos Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.53.

Eidos Therapeutics stock opened at $80.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.30 and a beta of -0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.14 and its 200 day moving average is $52.01. The company has a quick ratio of 11.10, a current ratio of 11.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Eidos Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $82.78.

Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eidos Therapeutics will post -2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Cameron Turtle sold 13,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total value of $999,179.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,526 shares in the company, valued at $4,658,812.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Uma Sinha sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.42, for a total transaction of $362,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 325,225 shares in the company, valued at $23,552,794.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,955 shares of company stock worth $3,214,127. Company insiders own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Eidos Therapeutics by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Eidos Therapeutics by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 695,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,142,000 after acquiring an additional 251,429 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Eidos Therapeutics by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 185,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,854,000 after acquiring an additional 13,966 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Eidos Therapeutics by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 9,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eidos Therapeutics by 142.8% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 12,299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.37% of the company’s stock.

About Eidos Therapeutics

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) or amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, which is in phase 3 clinical trial, is an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR.

