Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 656,564 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,465 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.11% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $52,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 218.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,443,975 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,108,172,000 after buying an additional 40,784,244 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 196.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,428,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,416,005,000 after buying an additional 32,751,525 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 210.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,345,153 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,406,055,000 after buying an additional 13,794,673 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 97.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,366,132 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $854,623,000 after buying an additional 6,095,867 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 268.2% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,987,418 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $344,680,000 after buying an additional 3,632,715 shares during the period. 79.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

NYSE EW opened at $85.24 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $51.51 and a 52-week high of $88.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.12. The firm has a market cap of $53.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.74, for a total transaction of $5,397,627.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,391,289.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 20,355 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total value of $1,490,800.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 47,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,449,677.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 444,244 shares of company stock valued at $36,078,923 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

EW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.16.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.