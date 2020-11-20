Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) Issues Earnings Results

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Edap Tms had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 0.72%.

Edap Tms stock opened at $4.13 on Friday. Edap Tms has a 12-month low of $1.46 and a 12-month high of $5.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.47 and its 200 day moving average is $3.41. The company has a market capitalization of $119.76 million, a PE ratio of 413.41 and a beta of 2.15.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Edap Tms from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Edap Tms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Edap Tms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Edap Tms from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.33.

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases worldwide. It operates in two divisions, High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) and Urological Devices and Services (UDS).

