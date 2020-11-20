Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) Given New $6.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 45.28% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Edap Tms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Edap Tms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised Edap Tms from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.33.

Shares of EDAP opened at $4.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 413.41 and a beta of 2.15. Edap Tms has a one year low of $1.46 and a one year high of $5.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.47 and its 200-day moving average is $3.41.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Edap Tms had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 4.09%. On average, research analysts expect that Edap Tms will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EDAP. Archon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Edap Tms by 125.8% in the 3rd quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 826,143 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,800,000 after purchasing an additional 460,193 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Edap Tms by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 549,943 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 114,195 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Edap Tms in the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Edap Tms in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Edap Tms by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 55,123 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 12,293 shares in the last quarter. 15.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edap Tms Company Profile

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases worldwide. It operates in two divisions, High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) and Urological Devices and Services (UDS).

