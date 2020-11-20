Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,420,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,805,619 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Ecopetrol worth $13,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in Ecopetrol by 6.0% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,305,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,932,000 after buying an additional 73,500 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Ecopetrol in the second quarter valued at about $5,342,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Ecopetrol by 30.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 366,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,076,000 after buying an additional 85,347 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Ecopetrol by 89.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 351,378 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,911,000 after buying an additional 165,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Ecopetrol by 1.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 297,297 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,309,000 after buying an additional 3,232 shares during the last quarter. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ecopetrol from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ecopetrol presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.66.

Shares of EC opened at $11.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.84. Ecopetrol S.A. has a 1 year low of $6.28 and a 1 year high of $20.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.92.

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels segments. It engages in the exploration, production, and sale of oil and gas. It also transports and distributes hydrocarbons and derivative products.

