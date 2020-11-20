Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 253,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 23,917 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.09% of Ecolab worth $50,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 18.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 443,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,497,000 after purchasing an additional 70,292 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 3.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,440,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $286,680,000 after purchasing an additional 51,003 shares in the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.7% during the second quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 32,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,453,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the third quarter worth about $1,447,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 10.5% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Shares of ECL opened at $210.93 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.60 and a twelve month high of $231.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $200.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.21 billion, a PE ratio of -57.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.14% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 5,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.06, for a total transaction of $1,169,059.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,066,197.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 7,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.16, for a total value of $1,522,976.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,076,646.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ECL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their target price on Ecolab from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ecolab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $207.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Ecolab in a report on Monday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Ecolab from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.62.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.