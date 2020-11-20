easyJet plc (EZJ.L) (LON:EZJ) Given a GBX 719 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

easyJet plc (EZJ.L) (LON:EZJ) received a GBX 719 ($9.39) price objective from research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential downside of 0.39% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 510 ($6.66) price objective on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) in a research note on Monday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 600 ($7.84) price target on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) target price on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 500 ($6.53) price objective on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 1,025 ($13.39) target price on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 819.68 ($10.71).

EZJ stock opened at GBX 721.80 ($9.43) on Wednesday. easyJet plc has a 12-month low of GBX 410 ($5.36) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,570 ($20.51). The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 556.66 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 608.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion and a PE ratio of 11.79.

In related news, insider David Robbie acquired 10,000 shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 756 ($9.88) per share, for a total transaction of £75,600 ($98,771.88). Insiders have acquired a total of 10,055 shares of company stock valued at $7,589,965 in the last quarter.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2019, the company operated 1,051 routes and a fleet of 331 aircrafts. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as tour operations; and the provision of graphic design services.

