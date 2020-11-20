e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Earns Hold Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) in a research report released on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports.

ELF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.67.

Shares of ELF stock opened at $21.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.49. e.l.f. Beauty has a 1 year low of $7.58 and a 1 year high of $22.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 115.74 and a beta of 2.13.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 3.29%. The company had revenue of $72.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Richard F. Baruch, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.77, for a total transaction of $186,930.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 188,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,917,450.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 22,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.54, for a total value of $437,461.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 138,402 shares of company stock worth $2,800,408 over the last three months. 15.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ELF. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,546,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,088,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,526 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,152,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,905,000 after purchasing an additional 916,204 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors increased its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 706.4% in the 2nd quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 631,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,051,000 after purchasing an additional 553,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,884,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,078,000 after purchasing an additional 539,876 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. and W3LL PEOPLE brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

