Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DYNATRONICS CORP. is involved in the design, manufacture and sale of medical devices for therapeutic use by medical practitioners. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Aegis increased their price objective on Dynatronics from $1.45 to $1.65 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Dynatronics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Dynatronics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1.49.

Dynatronics stock opened at $0.61 on Tuesday. Dynatronics has a 12 month low of $0.52 and a 12 month high of $3.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.97 million, a PE ratio of -1.52 and a beta of -0.28.

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. Dynatronics had a negative return on equity of 35.41% and a negative net margin of 7.94%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dynatronics will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Dynatronics stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 44,520 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.43% of Dynatronics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 6.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dynatronics Company Profile

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. It offers orthopedic soft bracing products, which include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products.

