Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dynagas LNG Partners LP is focused on owning and operating LNG carriers that are employed on multi-year contracts with international energy companies. Dynagas LNG Partners LP is based in Glyfada, Greece. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Dynagas LNG Partners from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd.

NYSE DLNG opened at $2.56 on Tuesday. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 1-year low of $0.98 and a 1-year high of $3.97. The company has a market capitalization of $91.17 million, a P/E ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.61.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The shipping company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Dynagas LNG Partners had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 21.11%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dynagas LNG Partners will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DLNG. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Dynagas LNG Partners by 145.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 243,862 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 144,692 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in Dynagas LNG Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $194,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Dynagas LNG Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners during the second quarter worth $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

Dynagas LNG Partners Company Profile

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. As of April 16, 2020, the company owned and operated a fleet of six liquefied natural gas carriers. Dynagas GP LLC serves as the general partner of Dynagas LNG Partners LP. Dynagas LNG Partners LP was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

