Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) Expected to Earn Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti issued their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Duke Realty in a note issued to investors on Sunday, November 15th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Kim expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the quarter.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DRE. BMO Capital Markets raised Duke Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Duke Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Duke Realty from $31.50 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Duke Realty in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Realty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.55.

Shares of DRE opened at $38.69 on Wednesday. Duke Realty has a fifty-two week low of $25.19 and a fifty-two week high of $43.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.05. The stock has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a PE ratio of 66.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.20). Duke Realty had a return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 22.76%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This is an increase from Duke Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.83%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in Duke Realty by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Seeyond increased its position in Duke Realty by 2.0% during the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 13,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Duke Realty by 2.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Duke Realty by 5.5% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. 89.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 156 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

