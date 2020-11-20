Dragon Coins Market Cap Achieves $6.03 Million (DRG)

Dragon Coins (CURRENCY:DRG) traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 20th. Over the last week, Dragon Coins has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar. Dragon Coins has a total market cap of $6.03 million and approximately $738.00 worth of Dragon Coins was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dragon Coins token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0173 or 0.00000095 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.29 or 0.00078313 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005499 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $79.95 or 0.00438008 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00023048 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005478 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003578 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00029765 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $523.78 or 0.02869506 BTC.

Dragon Coins Token Profile

Dragon Coins is a token. Its genesis date was December 5th, 2017. Dragon Coins’ total supply is 442,695,970 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,657,484 tokens. Dragon Coins’ official website is drgtoken.io . Dragon Coins’ official Twitter account is @DragonCoin

Buying and Selling Dragon Coins

Dragon Coins can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragon Coins directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dragon Coins should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dragon Coins using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

