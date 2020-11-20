DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

DKNG has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on DraftKings from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America initiated coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised DraftKings from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on DraftKings from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DraftKings currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $56.30.

DKNG stock opened at $49.32 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.69. DraftKings has a twelve month low of $10.04 and a twelve month high of $64.19.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $132.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.66 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that DraftKings will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 1,545,924 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total transaction of $78,579,316.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the second quarter valued at approximately $753,034,000. Raine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the second quarter valued at approximately $722,269,000. Atlas Venture Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the second quarter valued at approximately $275,526,000. SherpaCapital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,918,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the third quarter valued at approximately $173,269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.08% of the company’s stock.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

