DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) Receives $13.16 Average Target Price from Analysts

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.16.

DOYU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DouYu International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of DouYu International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. China Renaissance Securities downgraded shares of DouYu International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $16.06 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of DouYu International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded shares of DouYu International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $16.06 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

DouYu International stock opened at $13.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.75 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.77. DouYu International has a 1-year low of $6.11 and a 1-year high of $17.85.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. DouYu International had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 11.59%. DouYu International’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DouYu International will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOYU. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in DouYu International by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in DouYu International in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in DouYu International by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in DouYu International in the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in DouYu International by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.38% of the company’s stock.

DouYu International Company Profile

DouYu International Holdings Limited operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

