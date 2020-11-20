dotdigital Group Plc (DOTD.L) (LON:DOTD) Insider Buys £20,860 in Stock

dotdigital Group Plc (DOTD.L) (LON:DOTD) insider Michael K. O’Leary acquired 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 149 ($1.95) per share, for a total transaction of £20,860 ($27,253.72).

Shares of LON:DOTD opened at GBX 143 ($1.87) on Friday. dotdigital Group Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 68 ($0.89) and a 52 week high of GBX 159 ($2.08). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.25, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.27. The company has a market capitalization of $431.94 million and a PE ratio of 44.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 145.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 122.76.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be paid a GBX 0.83 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This is an increase from dotdigital Group Plc (DOTD.L)’s previous dividend of $0.67. dotdigital Group Plc (DOTD.L)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.25%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DOTD. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of dotdigital Group Plc (DOTD.L) in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of dotdigital Group Plc (DOTD.L) to GBX 165 ($2.16) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, FinnCap reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of dotdigital Group Plc (DOTD.L) in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd.

dotdigital Group Plc provides intuitive software as a service (SaaS) and managed services to digital marketing professionals worldwide. The company offers Engagement Cloud, a SaaS-based cross-channel marketing automation platform that enables companies to create, test, and send data-triggered campaigns and communications across channels, such as email, SMS, social, push, etc.

