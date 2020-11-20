Dongfeng Motor Group (OTCMKTS:DNFGY) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dongfeng Motor Group (OTCMKTS:DNFGY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited is engaged in the manufacture and sale of commercial vehicles, passenger vehicles and auto engines and parts. The Company operates in three business segments: commercial vehicles segment, which manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, and the related engines and other automotive parts; passenger vehicles segment manufactures and sells passenger vehicles, and the related engines and other automotive parts, and corporate and others segment, which manufactures and sells other automobile related products. Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited is headquartered in Hubei province, the Peoples’ Republic of China. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Dongfeng Motor Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Dongfeng Motor Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th.

Shares of Dongfeng Motor Group stock opened at $56.87 on Monday. Dongfeng Motor Group has a 1 year low of $28.58 and a 1 year high of $56.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.99.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.606 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 9th.

Dongfeng Motor Group Company Profile

Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, passenger vehicles, and auto engines and parts in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Commercial Vehicles, Passenger Vehicles, Financing Service, and Corporate and Others. It provides commercial vehicles, including trucks and buses; passenger vehicles comprising basic passenger cars, MPVs, and SUVs; and electric vehicles, off-road vehicles, and special commercial vehicles.

