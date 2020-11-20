Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Price Target Increased to $78.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its price target hoisted by Bank of America from $71.00 to $78.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

DFS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Discover Financial Services from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company restated a hold rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Discover Financial Services from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Discover Financial Services from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on Discover Financial Services from $42.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.18.

Shares of DFS stock opened at $76.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $23.25 and a 52-week high of $87.43. The company has a market capitalization of $23.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.99 and its 200 day moving average is $54.72.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.82. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 19.38%.

In related news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 1,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total value of $102,942.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,108,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,508,116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,914,896 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,456,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,225,022,000 after acquiring an additional 7,836,633 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,298,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,683,000 after acquiring an additional 816,352 shares in the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $278,482,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 7.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,065,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,883,000 after purchasing an additional 276,858 shares during the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct Banking and Payment Services. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

