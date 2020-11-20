Digital Fantasy Sports Trading 24% Lower This Week (DFS)

Digital Fantasy Sports (CURRENCY:DFS) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 20th. One Digital Fantasy Sports token can now be purchased for $0.0451 or 0.00000549 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B, Cat.Ex and Coindeal. Digital Fantasy Sports has a market capitalization of $139,196.00 and approximately $343.00 worth of Digital Fantasy Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Digital Fantasy Sports has traded 24% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Digital Fantasy Sports

DFS is a token. Its genesis date was July 22nd, 2017. Digital Fantasy Sports’ total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,084,280 tokens. Digital Fantasy Sports’ official website is www.digitalfantasysports.com . Digital Fantasy Sports’ official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin . The Reddit community for Digital Fantasy Sports is /r/dfstoken

Buying and Selling Digital Fantasy Sports

Digital Fantasy Sports can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coindeal, P2PB2B and Cat.Ex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Fantasy Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Fantasy Sports should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digital Fantasy Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

