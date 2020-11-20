DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Forecasted to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $1.44 Per Share

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) – Investment analysts at Wedbush increased their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 19th. Wedbush analyst C. Svezia now expects that the sporting goods retailer will post earnings per share of $1.44 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.26. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ FY2022 earnings at $4.45 EPS.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DKS. Oppenheimer cut shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $34.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, 140166 restated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.80.

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $55.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.83. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 1-year low of $13.46 and a 1-year high of $63.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $1.97. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 19.21%. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, CEO Edward W. Stack sold 250,000 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.97, for a total value of $12,992,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 5,000 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.24, for a total transaction of $306,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,332,692.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 547,736 shares of company stock valued at $30,365,146 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2,375.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 693 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 335.0% during the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 870 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 127.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,590 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter worth about $179,000. 70.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Featured Article: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.