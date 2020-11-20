Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) Price Target Cut to $11.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) had its price objective trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Diamond S Shipping’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.41 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

DSSI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Diamond S Shipping from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diamond S Shipping from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.24.

Get Diamond S Shipping alerts:

Diamond S Shipping stock opened at $6.62 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.24. Diamond S Shipping has a 1-year low of $5.31 and a 1-year high of $17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $267.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.46.

Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). Diamond S Shipping had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 15.49%. Equities analysts expect that Diamond S Shipping will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Diamond S Shipping by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diamond S Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 35,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Diamond S Shipping in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

About Diamond S Shipping

Diamond S Shipping Inc provides seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum, and other products in the international shipping markets. The company operates in two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of June 30, 2020, it owned and operated a fleet of 64 vessels, including 13 Suezmax crude carriers, one Aframax crude carrier, and 50 medium-range product carriers.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Diamond S Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamond S Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.