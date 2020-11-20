Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Short Interest Up 60.5% in October

Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 606,200 shares, a growth of 60.5% from the October 15th total of 377,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 532,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DEO. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 586.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,578,000 after purchasing an additional 264,083 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 6.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,006,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,221,000 after buying an additional 187,251 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Diageo by 4.6% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Diageo by 9.9% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Diageo by 6.9% in the second quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $109.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.00.

Shares of DEO stock opened at $158.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $140.98 and a 200-day moving average of $139.22. The company has a market cap of $101.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Diageo has a one year low of $100.52 and a one year high of $171.29.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Article: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.