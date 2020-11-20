dForce USDx (USDX) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $44,017.00

dForce USDx (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 20th. One dForce USDx token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00005479 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, dForce USDx has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. dForce USDx has a market capitalization of $4.73 million and $44,017.00 worth of dForce USDx was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18,253.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $254.41 or 0.01393780 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.93 or 0.00131096 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000838 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000628 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00005296 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $70.39 or 0.00385627 BTC.

About dForce USDx

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. dForce USDx’s total supply is 4,732,393 tokens. dForce USDx’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet . The official website for dForce USDx is dforce.network . dForce USDx’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet

dForce USDx Token Trading

dForce USDx can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USDx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce USDx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy dForce USDx using one of the exchanges listed above.

