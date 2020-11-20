Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) (FRA:DTE) Given a €19.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) (FRA:DTE) received a €19.00 ($22.35) price target from research analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 27.95% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Independent Research set a €18.00 ($21.18) price objective on Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Nord/LB set a €17.00 ($20.00) price target on Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €17.20 ($20.24) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €19.76 ($23.24).

Shares of DTE stock opened at €14.85 ($17.47) on Wednesday. Deutsche Telekom AG has a 1 year low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a 1 year high of €18.13 ($21.33). The firm’s 50 day moving average is €14.11 and its 200-day moving average is €14.52.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

